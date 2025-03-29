State Lawmakers consider allowing digital driver's licenses

Proposed legislation at the State Capitol explores using technology to change the way you carry your license. Lawmakers are considering authorizing electronic driver’s licenses and identification cards.

There was a hearing on the bill this week in the House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee.

The bill would allow Minnesotans to have a digital ID in their phone wallet.

“You don’t have to ever hand your phone over to anyone,” said Rep. Brad Tabke, who authored the legislation. “Just a tap method like Apple Pay or Google Pay.”

The digital ID would not automatically share all personal information, unlike handing over a hard copy, according to Joe Lohmeier, a project manager for Fast Enterprises, which maintains the MN Drive system.

“Only the data that is necessary for that interaction is shared with the identifier,” he said. “It also is secure from data breaches in a way that only the data is stored on the device and encrypted.”

It relies on standards from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, which calls this “the future of licensing.”

More than a dozen states already offer a digital ID that TSA accepts, according to the TSA website.

“Many, many more are looking to pursue that option throughout the country,” said Pong Xiong, the director of the DVS. “We’re confident our system is capable of accommodating this into our system.”

There were some concerns raised about how the data would be used.

“Any shift towards digital IDs significantly expands government power over individual lives, including health care and threatens personal privacy, security,” said Matt Flanders with Citizens’ Council For Health Freedom.

The bill would require entities to accept both digital and physical IDs and mobile ID users to carry a hard copy ready if law enforcement asks for it, including while driving.

“That requirement of a physical ID could go away in the future but it’s really important right now that we make sure that everyone is able to be successful and use it if they want it,” said Tabke.