State health department investigating illness linked to Great Wolf Lodge

Families are urged to be on the lookout for symptoms caused by a parasite.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is investigating reports of illnesses caused by a parasite.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has learned from Great Wolf Lodge that a “small number of guests” who stayed at the water park in mid-June are likely those who have been affected by the Cryptosporidium parasite.

Anyone who has swam at the park in recent weeks has been asked to complete a survey, whether you’ve been sick or not. Health officials say they’re working to pinpoint the exact cause of the illness, saying they hope to prevent it from happening again. You can find the survey by CLICKING HERE.

According to the MDH, those who have been sick have had symptoms of diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting and a low-grade fever. State health officials say good hygiene, such as frequently washing your hands, is the best way to prevent the parasite from spreading.

The agency adds that if you or your child are having symptoms of the illness, do not bathe with others or go swimming until two weeks after the diarrhea has stopped.

In a statement, Great Wolf Lodge officials said that once the illness claims came forward, they completed a process called hyperchlorination to further ensure the safety of the park’s water.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the state at 651-201-5794, or by CLICKING HERE to send a message.