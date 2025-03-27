State GOP lawmakers sound off on latest budget proposal

Republican members of the Minnesota House spoke Thursday on the latest recommendations for the state budget by Gov. Tim Walz. In addition, lawmakers have unveiled an education plan dubbed “Save Our Schools.”

Walz released a revised budget proposal on March 21, which included supporting the state’s response to the bird flu as well as providing more funding for police training through the Philando Castile Memorial Training Fund. His proposal also includes limits for year-over-year growth rates in Medicaid waivers, cuts state funding to private schools and a reduction of 5% of reimbursement costs for special education transportation.

House GOP education chairs and vice chairs spoke around the lunch hour.

The revised budget includes parts of Walz’s initial proposal, such as cutting the statewide sales tax by 0.075% and expanding the sales tax base to investment, banking and legal services.

