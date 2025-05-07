State funding for nonpublic schools latest obstacle to budget deal

There are multiple issues standing in the way of a budget agreement between Gov. Tim Walz and state lawmakers, and one of them resulted in a loud protest at the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday.

Hundreds of nonpublic school parents and students demonstrated against a proposal by the governor to cut $109 million over the next year for nonpublic school aid for things like busing, nurses and learning materials.

“By attending a private school, am I not saving the government more money because my parents pay taxes and tuition?” said one student who spoke at the rally. “Gov. Walz and legislators … don’t leave me at the bus stop.”

They have the support of Republicans who share power with Democrats in the Minnesota House. GOP floor leader, Rep. Harry Niska, R-Ramsey, led two dozen Republicans to the rally to show their support.

“House Republicans will not agree to an education budget bill that cuts nonpublic pupil aid,” Niska said to loud cheers from the crowd. “We will not agree to an education budget bill that cuts this critical funding and leaves our next generation behind.”

Earlier in the day, Gov. Walz made an appearance at a Bloomington food shelf and was asked about his funding proposal. “I’m pretty firm on it,” he told reporters. “I believe parents should have that choice. If your choice is to attend a nonpublic school, you should attend that nonpublic school. But I’m not going to underfund our public schools to give money to [nonpublic schools]. That doesn’t make sense.”

It is one of many issues standing in the way of a budget agreement.

In the education bill alone, Republicans are standing firm against cutting the nonpublic school funding, while Democrats oppose a Republican proposal to phase out unemployment insurance for hourly school workers who don’t work during summer months.

The deadline to reach a budget agreement is May 19.