State Fair Police Department adds more than a dozen officers for this year’s event as opening day crowd sets new record

Although it was cool enough for some to wear a light jacket early Friday morning, temperatures are expected to rebound in the afternoon.

The first day of the Minnesota State Fair was a crowded one, and for organizers, the huge task of security is at the top of their mind.

After the first day, all was fine at the fair — but that can quickly change, especially when heat and crowds are mixed together.

RELATED: Fair organizers prepare for a hot weekend

Last year, 106,327 people attended the fair on its first day. On Thursday, crowds set a new record, with 138,875 people attending opening day, beating the previous record of 133,326 from 2019.

State Fair police say they’re prepared.

“We added more officers,” said Minnesota State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla.

In total, Chief Knafla says the department added 17 officers to the ranks for this year’s event, bringing the total to 185 officers hitting the pavement, with a majority of them working the night shift.

They will be spread out throughout the fairgrounds to cut down response times no matter where a call for help comes from.

If you’re attending the fair this weekend, police say if you don’t already have a plan — including knowing what you can’t bring inside, such as no fireworks or weapons — that plan should include a lot of water to stay hydrated on the hot days.

In addition, you should tell your family where you’ll meet up if you get separated.

If you need assistance from State Fair Police, their headquarters are by the start of the West End, across the street from the Blue Barn, and the First Aid Building is next door to the police.