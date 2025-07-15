State Fair announces Nelly as its final Grandstand act

By KSTP
Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair announced that Nelly will be performing at the Grandstand on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m.

He will be joined by special guests Ja Rule, Mýa and Ying Yang Twins.

Tickets can be purchased on ETIX beginning on Friday morning.

Here’s the full schedule for the Grandstand:

  • Thursday, Aug. 21: Old Dominion
  • Friday, Aug. 22: Meghan Trainor
  • Saturday, Aug. 23: Atmosphere
  • Sunday, Aug. 24: Melissa Etheridge and The Indigo Girls
  • Monday, Aug. 25: Happy Together Tour
  • Tuesday, Aug. 26: Def Leppard with special guest Brother Cane
  • Wednesday, Aug. 27: Hank Williams Jr. with special guest Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
  • Thursday, Aug. 28: Steve Miller Band with special guest The Rascals
  • Friday, Aug. 29: The Avett Brothers with special guest The Milk Carton Kids
  • Saturday, Aug. 30: Nelly with special guests Ja Rule, Mýa and Ying Yang Twins
  • Sunday, Aug. 31: Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals 
  • Monday, Sept. 1: The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays Music of Taylor Swift & More for Kids featuring Bri & The Anti-Heroes

Nelly was in the Twin Cities this month for a concert at Target Field.