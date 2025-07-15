State Fair announces Nelly as its final Grandstand act

The Minnesota State Fair announced that Nelly will be performing at the Grandstand on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m.

He will be joined by special guests Ja Rule, Mýa and Ying Yang Twins.

Tickets can be purchased on ETIX beginning on Friday morning.

Here’s the full schedule for the Grandstand:

Thursday, Aug. 21 : Old Dominion

: Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals Monday, Sept. 1: The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays Music of Taylor Swift & More for Kids featuring Bri & The Anti-Heroes

Nelly was in the Twin Cities this month for a concert at Target Field.