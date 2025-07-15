State Fair announces Nelly as its final Grandstand act
The Minnesota State Fair announced that Nelly will be performing at the Grandstand on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m.
He will be joined by special guests Ja Rule, Mýa and Ying Yang Twins.
Tickets can be purchased on ETIX beginning on Friday morning.
Here’s the full schedule for the Grandstand:
- Thursday, Aug. 21: Old Dominion
- Friday, Aug. 22: Meghan Trainor
- Saturday, Aug. 23: Atmosphere
- Sunday, Aug. 24: Melissa Etheridge and The Indigo Girls
- Monday, Aug. 25: Happy Together Tour
- Tuesday, Aug. 26: Def Leppard with special guest Brother Cane
- Wednesday, Aug. 27: Hank Williams Jr. with special guest Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
- Thursday, Aug. 28: Steve Miller Band with special guest The Rascals
- Friday, Aug. 29: The Avett Brothers with special guest The Milk Carton Kids
- Saturday, Aug. 30: Nelly with special guests Ja Rule, Mýa and Ying Yang Twins
- Sunday, Aug. 31: Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals
- Monday, Sept. 1: The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays Music of Taylor Swift & More for Kids featuring Bri & The Anti-Heroes
Nelly was in the Twin Cities this month for a concert at Target Field.