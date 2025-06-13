State DFL leaders blast Trump administration’s treatment of veterans ahead of military parade

On Saturday, thousands of protesters could gather across the state and country ahead of a planned military parade in Washington, D.C.

Some state DFL leaders in Minnesota are slamming President Trump, saying the focus on the U.S Army’s 250th birthday should be on veterans, not Trump himself.

Dozens of veterans packed the room at the Bloomington Veterans Club on Friday for a town hall meeting.

Several of the veterans expressed concerns about the mass firings and funding cuts to the VA that we’ve reported over the last few months.

“The president has disrespected veterans in the past, but now he’s firing them, he’s taking away their health care, and he’s politicizing one of the most important, non-bipartisan pillars of our country,” said Congresswoman Kelly Morrison.

Former VA Secretary Dennis McDonough, also a Minnesota native, was on hand to hear stories of the many people who showed up.

“The promise at the heart of Veterans Affairs department is when you get our back, we get yours when you come home,” said Dennis McDonough, former VA Secretary.

This all comes as the Trump administration is set to host a military parade in D.C., coinciding with the Army’s 250th and Trump’s 79th birthday. It will feature hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft, along with thousands of soldiers. The cost to put on the event is estimated to be as much as $45 million.

It’s no coincidence that organizers put together the town hall in Bloomington, as they say it’s disappointing to see so much money going towards a parade, when many veterans are worried about their well-being.

McDonough discussed the need to listen to vets.

“There are an astounding number of very profound changes underway at VA we want to know what’s happening to veterans as a result of those changes,” McDonough said.

The military parade is set for 6:30 p.m. in Washington, D.C. Protests are happening all across the country, including in the Twin Cities.

KSTP asked the Minnesota National Guard if they have any specific preparations in place for planned protests, and they released the following statement:

“At this time, there has been no request for our members to assist with any mission within Minnesota aside from normal training and readiness operations. The Minnesota National Guard held a celebration today, Friday, June 13 to celebrate the Minnesotans who have served the nation in the Army. Three members of the Minnesota National Guard’s 55th Civil Support Team will respond to the Washington, D.C. National Guard’s request for support with security-related activities,” said Army Maj. Andrea Tsuchiya, state public affairs officer