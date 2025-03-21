State Department, FBI offer tips for U.S. citizens traveling for spring break

Friday is a busy day at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), and anyone headed there between 4-8 a.m. is expected to be at the airport during its busiest hours.

This time of the month is marking the second wave of spring break air travel, and officials at MSP say up to 47,000 people will go through security every day until Sunday.

Airport officials say they’ll see a 20% increase in travelers compared to last month, adding the top warm-weather spots this year for Minnesotans are in Florida, Mexico, California, Central America and the Caribbean.

A heads up for travelers headed to Europe – Heathrow Airport in London has temporarily closed after a fire knocked out power to the airport, causing more than 1,300 flights to and from Heathrow to be affected – including several from the U.S.

You can find travel advisories by country by CLICKING HERE. The highest level of warning, Level 4, says to not travel to that area. Those countries include:

Burma (Myanmar)

Afghanistan

Belarus

South Sudan

Haiti

Iran

Iraq

North Korea

Lebanon

Libya

Mali

Russia

Somalia

Sudan

Syria

Ukraine

Venezuela

Yemen

Burkina Faso

Central African Republic

Democratic Republic of the Congo

No matter if you’re traveling this week or in the future, the FBI wants to remind everyone to know the risks before going abroad and to keep on top of any strict rules those countries may have to avoid penalties.

The FBI is sharing tips such as letting your family know where you are and how to reach you, using only authorized taxis and being aware of people you meet probing for information about you. CLICK HERE for additional tips from the State Department.

Travelers are reminded to arrive two hours ahead of their flight time for domestic flights and three hours for international trips.