State: 2023-24 school year marks highest-ever high school graduation rate recorded in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Education says last year’s graduating high school class had the highest percentage of seniors ever recorded in the state.

New data from the state shows 84.2% of all high school seniors graduated last June, a total of 58,293 students. That’s up nearly one whole percentage point from last year’s report of 83.3%.

According to the state, graduation rates also increased for Native American, Asian, Black, Hispanic or Latino students, as well as white students, English learners, students from low-income families and special education students. However, the rate slightly decreased from last year’s percentage of students who are mixed race.

Willie Jett, commissioner for the state’s Department of Education, issued the following statement regarding the latest graduation rate results:

“The students of the Class of 2024 worked hard and overcame challenges to achieve this milestone. I am thrilled to see the success of many of our student groups – especially those most at risk – and a closing of the achievement gap as we work to make sure every student, of every background, zip code and ability has access to a world-class education. I am also grateful for the educators, families and communities who stood behind these graduates and supported their needs and encouraged their successes. Their achievement is evidence that investing in kids pays off.”

Rates for previous graduating years are below:

Additional details on the new data, as well as the Minnesota Report Card, are expected to be released sometime Wednesday morning. Check back for updates.

RELATED: St. Cloud school officials work to raise graduation rates I State: 300+ Minn. schools falling behind; mixed results for math, reading and science proficiency