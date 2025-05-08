Standoff underway in Montrose, suspect barricaded inside apartment

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says it is involved in an ongoing and active situation in the city of Montrose.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 5:30 a.m., deputies began executing a search warrant at an apartment building on Mindy Lane.

During the search warrant’s execution, authorities say a suspect barricaded themself inside the apartment, and a gunshot was reportedly fired from inside the apartment.

Residents inside the building have been evacuated, and nearby residents have been asked to shelter in place.

The sheriff’s office says the situation is active and asks that everyone avoid the area until further notice.

No other details have been provided at this time about the suspect, what the warrant was for, or if anyone has been injured. Check back for updates on 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS at Midday.