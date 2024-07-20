Stabbing in Minneapolis leaves 1 with serious injuries

One man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon.

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to reports of a man down and bleeding on the 2800 block of Hennepin Avenue just before 3 p.m.

Police found a man suffering from an apparent life-threatening stab wound in the neck and provided medical aid until EMS arrived and brought him to HCMC.

Minneapolis investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the stabbing.

No arrests have been made.