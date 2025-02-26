St. Paul to join lawsuit against Trump administration over immigration enforcement

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is expected to announce the city’s involvement in a lawsuit between San Francisco and President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement will address the city’s role in a San Francisco-led coalition of cities across the nation which are filing lawsuits against the Trump administration’s Jan. 20 executive order addressing immigration and border security.

The announcement will come a day after the release of a White House statement defending the president’s actions on immigration and accusing Carter and officials from several other states of supporting violent crimes.

“If politicians in so-called ‘sanctuary’ locales had it their way, these vicious criminals would still be free to roam our streets,” the statement said.

Carter said in a statement released on social media that the president’s rhetoric has stoked fear in St. Paul residents and defended the St. Paul Police Department’s efforts to reduce violent crime.

“If the President wants a real solution to avoid a repeat of the record homicide surge America suffered during his first term, we’re happy to help,” Carter said.

In a 2019 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Carter said St. Paul police will not assist federal authorities in enforcing immigration policies.

The statement from the White House also referenced comments made by Minnesota Attorney General Kieth Ellison and St. Paul City Council Vice President Hwa Jeong Kim opposing the administration’s policies.

Under Section 17 of the “Protecting The American People Against Invasion” order, the U.S. Attorney General will take action with the “maximum extent under the law” against jurisdictions that interfere with federal enforcement of immigration policies.

Enforcing the executive order could threaten over $200 million St. Paul receives in federal funding, according to the mayor’s office.

In a post on social media from Jan. 30, St. Paul police said they are not working with federal authorities and would not make arrests based solely on immigration status.