St. Paul Summit Avenue mansion known to be haunted up for sale

It’s the time of year that ghosts and goblins begin to appear all across the Twin Cities.

This Halloween, a well-known haunted St. Paul Summit Avenue mansion is up for sale.

A condo within Joseph Forepaugh’s 1889 mansion at 302 Summit Avenue is on the market with an asking price of $700,000.

Forepaugh, a wealthy businessman, lived in the home before taking his own life. People who have lived in the house have reported seeing and hearing ghostly activity.

“I have heard stories there are some whispers and maybe some footsteps,” Ryan Lee with Home Smart Sapphire Realty said. “I just think it’s one of the most stunning properties I’ve ever been inside.”

Forepaugh’s other Saint Paul home, where Forepaugh’s Restaurant is located is also known to be haunted.