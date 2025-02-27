St. Paul schools train employees for possible visits from federal agents

The St. Paul School District sent a memo to its employees earlier this month laying out protocol and their legal rights if an agent with Immigration Enforcement and Customs (ICE) visits a school building or properties.

This comes after President Donald Trump initiated a crackdown on illegal immigration and rescinded the so-called “sensitive zones” policy which protected immigrants in places like churches and schools.

Since that initiative started, there has been an uptick in arrests nationwide, including a couple of arrests here in Rochester.

The St. Paul School board, last week, approved a resolution supporting the memo and the district’s plan.

Board member Jusef Carrillo thanked the board for a unanimous vote of support for the resolution.

“To all the families who are listening, we will continue to fight for you and will continue to fight for all students to have access to St. Paul Public Schools,” said Carrillo.

Hamline University law professor David Schultz told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the memo simply outlines the constitutional rights of employees and students if a federal officer from any agency shows up.

“Be polite, don’t resist, don’t obstruct,’ said Schultz. “And, you do not have to let federal authorities into your building unless you want to, or with a warrant.”

St. Paul Schools said there have been no visits to St. Paul School properties in the past nine years from any federal law enforcement agency.

A copy of the memo from the St. Paul School District can be read in full below.