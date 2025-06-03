St. Paul Saints monitor air quality due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

Many monitored the air quality for outdoor events across the metro on Tuesday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

It included team officials with the St. Paul Saints who were scheduled to play a game on Tuesday evening.

Throughout the day, the team kept an eye on the air quality index before making a decision to play.

“Player safety, fan safety, our staff here working the games, so we definitely want to pay attention to this,” St. Paul Saints President Derek Sharrer said. “We’re used to dealing with rain in Minnesota. We’re used to dealing with snow in the early part of the season. Dealing with smoke is something we don’t have to deal with often.”

The team says a Saints game has never been cancelled because of poor air quality.

