St. Paul, Ramsey County leaders to hold public meeting Tuesday about copper wire theft

St. Paul leaders are meeting Tuesday evening to discuss copper wire theft in the city and their plans to stop it.

Earlier this month, St. Paul Public Works told city councilors it will spend $300,000 of already-budgeted money to fight the rising number of copper wire thefts from thousands of streetlights across the city.

The city says the thefts cost St. Paul hundreds of thousands of dollars each month.

Among those attending the meeting will be police officers, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, representatives from Public Works and council members.

Community members are invited to speak at the meeting, which will be held at the St. Paul Police Western District building from 6-8 p.m. The building is at 389 Hamline Avenue North.

