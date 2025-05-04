St. Paul Public Works: Complaints of copper-robbed streetlights down 60% in 2025; winter backlog remains

Amid a continued sizable backlog of repair requests for copper-robbed streetlights, St. Paul Public Works confirmed it did not renew a request to the city council in 2024 that gave the department an extra half-million dollars to deal with the years-long outage surge.

Public Works could not immediately quantify the number of repairs in the queue as of Sunday, but a spokesperson said, “There are a lot.”

A similar backlog last year led to the request for a one-time $500,000 investment in the city budget.

Public Works Director Sean Kershaw said his department did not renew that request this year “…in part, because there was a big budget gap that the city was trying to close…” and he doesn’t expect the money to be necessary.

“This year, we’re looking at it closely, but what we’re finding is calls for theft are down about 60%,” Kershaw said.

“So it’s too soon to tell you know where we’ll end up at the end of the year, but we’re finding that complaints and theft are down quite a bit.”

It was a silver lining in the years-long issue.

According to public works data, complaints of outages in St. Paul first skyrocketed in 2023 when 2,177 reports were made to the department. In 2022, the tally was 642.

Outage complaints rose again in 2024 to 2,573.

Between January and April 27 this year, public works cited 332 complaints so far, marking a roughly 60% reduction from the 834 complaints made as of the same time last year.

“The combination of the new legislation that requires a license to sell scrap copper and the work that our teams are doing, that’s leading to the decline in theft that we’re noticing,” Kershaw said.

“What our teams are doing is, as they go in and repair street lights that have had the copper wire stolen, they’re using some really creative techniques that are keeping those lights from having the copper re-stolen.”

Kershaw said the fewer outage reports mark “progress,” but not the end of the public safety issue that played a role in the death of St. Paul resident Steven Wirtz and his dog on Christmas Eve in 2023.

“His death in 2023, in part because the street light was out, is a reminder that this isn’t just an inconvenience, it’s a critical aspect of public safety,” Kershaw said.

“Theft is still taking place. It’s not done yet. And we will keep all of our energy on preserving the legislation, repairing the street lights that are out, and working to prevent future theft.”

As of this report, the department was working through backlogged repair requests from winter months, most of which were reported before the legislation took effect on January 1.

He expects to be caught up on those complaints by midsummer, adding that the reduction in complaints so far in 2025 should make next year’s winter backlog more manageable.

“By the time the year comes to a close, if these trends continue, we expect to spend a lot less on repairing those copper lights, and we anticipate that the money we have should be sufficient,” Kershaw said.

He noted his support of another bill, which is under consideration at the Minnesota Capitol this year, that would designate street lights as critical infrastructure and bump the penalty for stealing copper wire from a misdemeanor to a felony.

