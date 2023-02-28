St. Paul Public School Board to hold special listening session on school safety Tuesday

The St. Paul School District will hold a listening session on school safety Tuesday afternoon after the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Devin Scott inside Harding High School earlier this month.

Students and parents are expected to voice their concerns over safety at schools within the district during the meeting, which may be similar to what happened during last week’s school board meeting.

“Now, I am a senior, and this is supposed to be my most memorable year. It will be, but unfortunately, I have to remember it as the year I witnessed a homicide,” said Valeria Barrios Sanchez, a student at Harding High School. “As a community, we must all contribute and help each other to improve the conditions and environment of our schools.”

Many at that meeting discussed the possibility of bringing back school resource officers, who were removed from schools in the district following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

“Families have shared with me they do not trust the St. Paul Police Department in their neighborhoods, and especially not around their most-precious assets in this time of trauma,” said Khulia Pringle of St. Paul.

Others spoke in favor of school resource officers returning to the classroom, including former St. Paul police officer Debbie Montgomery.

“They recognize that our young people are the vision for our future and they’re here to help,” said Montgomery.

Miki Frost, founder of the St. Paul Truce Center, also spoke in favor of bringing police back into schools.

“There’s been teachers getting shot, there’s been kid stabbings, there’s been all types of violence that has taken place since we have said ‘We don’t need these very people inside of our schools,'” Frost said. “Make that make sense.”

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. at Washington Technology Magnet School.