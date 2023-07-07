Police: Body of 2nd missing woman found in storage unit

Police say the body of another missing woman who was recently linked to a murder suspect has been found in a storage unit.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, St. Paul police revealed that Fanta Xayavong’s body was found in a Coon Rapids storage unit.

Xayavong has been missing since 2021, although details about her disappearance have been scant.

Last Friday, when discussing the case of another missing woman — Manijeh “Mani” Starren — police noted that the same man was linked to both women.

Joseph Steven Jorgenson, from Maplewood, is charged with killing Starren, who he’d been in a relationship with.

While investigating Starren’s case, St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said investigators learned Xayavong was last seen with Jorgenson.

“To put it bluntly, we’re concerned for her safety also,” Ernster said of Xayavong last week.

Friday, Ernster said St. Paul police investigators received a tip that Xayavong was in an abusive relationship with Jorgenson and was also missing. That tip was received while officers were investigating Starren’s disappearance.

Ernster said the department immediately opened a missing person’s case for her and recently found her body when executing a search warrant at the storage unit. He added that police also recently executed a search warrant in Shoreview at a home Jorgenson previously owned.

As of Friday, Jorgenson hadn’t been charged in Xayavong’s death but Ernster called him a “person of interest.”

Police noted the investigation is still very active and they’re asking anyone with information that could help them determine how Xayavong died to contact the department at 651-291-1111.