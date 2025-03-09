St. Paul Police say there might be ‘many more’ victims of alleged ‘serial rapist’

St. Paul Police investigators believe there might be additional victims of an alleged “serial rapist” who has been charged with raping three different women under threat of a weapon.

Rakai Davis, 18, was arrested by authorities in St. Cloud last week on a warrant for two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in November.

Davis also faces charges in two additional, similar cases. Juvenile court records allege the first incident happened in 2023 when he was 16.

Late last year, two more women came forward. One reported Davis “hit her in the back of the head with the handgun,” according to the criminal complaint.

The case is “rare” and “shocking,” said Commander Eric Skog of the St. Paul Police Sexual Violence Unit on Sunday.

“It’s super concerning, and it’s very concerning this young man starting off at such a young age with such a heinous crime. It’s just — this is kind of out of the ordinary,” Commander Skog said.

Speaking to the “rare” and “patterned” nature of the three cases, Skog said, “So, this was being done, you know, at a nearby address — or a nearby area to his home, you know, in kind of in a semi-public area. So, it’s pretty risky behavior, and just, history has shown us that people who are willing to do that, they typically don’t stop.”

Investigators believe there are at least two more victims out there, Skog added.

“As few as two, but maybe many more,” he said, adding that the belief is based on anonymous posts to a dating site Davis allegedly used to lure women.

“In one particular post, it appears, and again, the person was anonymous… But this person met up with him, and he displayed a weapon. And we don’t know anything else other than that, other than the fact that this person was cautioning others not to meet up with Rakai Davis.”

Skog commended the bravery of the victims who have come forward, adding that he hoped Davis’s arrest would open the door for others to come forward.

“We understand sometimes the fear and the reservations that go with reporting this, but we just encourage all victims to come forward,” he said.

“And we will take their information; we’ll do our best to show care for them throughout this whole process, but we’d love for them to come forward.”

Skog noted that those reports can be made through police or through an advocate with SOS Sexual Violence Services by calling 651-266-1000.

As of this report, Davis was in custody at the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center, where Commander Skog said he was being held without the option to bail out.

If convicted, the use of a weapon would enhance the penalties in these cases.

Davis is expected back in court later this month.