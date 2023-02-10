St. Paul police responding to fatal stabbing inside Harding High School

St. Paul police are on-scene investigating a fatal stabbing at Harding High School. One person is dead, according to St. Paul police.

According to a spokesperson for St. Paul Public Schools, the high school went into lockdown at 11:45 a.m. Friday.

The school remains in lockdown as of 12:50 p.m., according to the district.

Multiple police squads could be seen at the school and also saw an ambulance leaving the area.

A woman at the scene told a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photojournalist at the scene she received an e-mail from the district saying students would be let out at 1:20 p.m. Friday.

SPPD Officers are investigating a stabbing on the 1500 block of Sixth Street East at Harding High School where one person has died.



