St. Paul police responding to fatal stabbing inside Harding High School
St. Paul police are on-scene investigating a fatal stabbing at Harding High School. One person is dead, according to St. Paul police.
According to a spokesperson for St. Paul Public Schools, the high school went into lockdown at 11:45 a.m. Friday.
The school remains in lockdown as of 12:50 p.m., according to the district.
Multiple police squads could be seen at the school and also saw an ambulance leaving the area.
A woman at the scene told a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photojournalist at the scene she received an e-mail from the district saying students would be let out at 1:20 p.m. Friday.
Stay with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS and KSTP.com for updates on this developing news. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.