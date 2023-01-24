Police: 10-year-old St. Paul girl who was reported missing found safe

UPDATE 1/25/23 – St. Paul police say a girl who was reported missing after not having been seen in days.

Police tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Brittney Ermon 10-year-old Ariyah Lewis has been found safe.

No other details were immediately provided by police.

INITIAL REPORT 1/24/23 – St. Paul police are requesting the public’s help in finding a 10-year-old who was last seen Friday.

Ariyah Lewis was last seen walking away from a residence near the 1200 block of Seventh Street in St. Paul on Jan. 10. Her direction and destination are unknown.

She was wearing a beige jogging suit with multiple patches on the sweatshirt and a black jacket. She was carrying multiple plastic bags and had multiple french braids in her hair.

Lewis is 5-foot-1 and weighs around 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anybody who has seen her or has information on her whereabouts can call the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated that she was last seen two weeks ago. It has since been updated with the most recent information from authorities.