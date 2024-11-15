St. Paul police release footage of officers shooting alleged murder suspect on bicycle

The St. Paul Police Department on Friday released bodycam and dashcam video of officers shooting and killing an alleged murder suspect while he was riding a bike last weekend.

Authorities say Officers Eric Jaworski and Matthew Foy shot 36-year-old Mychel Allan Stowers on Saturday while acting on a tip that Stowers — who was wanted for murder in connection with the death of his pregnant wife — was at a business on West Seventh Street.

Video of the incident shows Foy driving a squad car while Jaworski sits in the front passenger seat. The car turns right from Watson Avenue and onto Bay Street and Stowers comes into view riding a bicycle.

Jaworski fires his rifle through the windshield while the car is still moving, and Stowers stumbles off his bike. Foy then puts the squad in park and jumps out, firing his handgun while Stowers is collapsed on the ground. All the while, a bystander stood frozen on the sidewalk just a few yards from where Stowers lay.

Police say Stowers was pointing a gun at officers when he was shot, but a gun is not clearly seen in the video.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which investigates deadly uses of force, said their agents recovered a handgun from the scene near where Stowers was shot.

The full video can be viewed here.