St. Paul police officer dies nearly 15 years after receiving brain injury during assault

The St. Paul Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Retired Police Officer Felicia Reilly died on Saturday evening.

According to the St. Paul Police Officers Retirement Association, Officer Reilly died from injuries she received in 2010 when she was badly beaten and suffered a brain injury.

However, a spokesperson with SPPD told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS it’s not been determined if her brain injuries contributed to her death.

If her injuries did contribute to her death, the St. Paul Police Officers Retirement Association says Reilly would be the first female St. Paul officer to die from injuries received on the job. She served with SPPD from 1996 to 2013.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

Reilly is remembered for her compassion and dedication to her work. The department says she was an inspiration to many throughout her career.

SPPD is consulting with the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office to determine if additional charges are appropriate against the person convicted of beating her, according to an SPPD spokesperson.