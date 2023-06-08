St. Paul police investigating homicide on city’s East Side, suspect in custody

Authorities say a man is dead and a suspect is in custody after an incident Wednesday in St. Paul.

St. Paul Police say officers were called to a home on the 1100 block of White Bear Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. on a report of a man unconscious and not breathing. Officers responded and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said the man’s death was ruled a homicide on Thursday after his death was connected to a break-in at a nearby home earlier Wednesday morning. However, Ernster wasn’t able to publicly reveal that connection Thursday.

The homicide occurred four or five houses away from the break-in.

A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday and he’s being held at the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of murder.

Ernster says it’s the 17th homicide of the year in St. Paul.

The victim’s identity will be released publicly at a later time.