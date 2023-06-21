St. Paul police: 8-year-old girl recovering from shooting injuries

Police say an 8-year-old girl is expected to survive after being shot Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called to a home on the 800 block of Bradley Street around 10:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the girl, who had apparent gunshot injuries.

She was taken to Regions Hospital for injuries that aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

No word on what led up to the shooting.

As of this time, police aren’t sure who is responsible for the shooting.