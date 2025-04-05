St. Paul Park man dies in single-vehicle crash

One person has died after a Saturday morning crash in Washington County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Honda Civic was going south on Highway 61 and exited to 70th Street in St. Paul Park at around 7:40 a.m.

At the top of the ramp, the Civic went through the intersection and hit a concrete wall.

The driver, a 68-year-old man from South St. Paul, was brought to the hospital and later pronounced dead. His name is expected to be released at a later time.