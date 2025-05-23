St. Paul nonprofit searched by FBI in connection with Feeding Our Future scheme

Federal investigators searched a nonprofit in St. Paul this week in connection with alleged wire fraud, conspiracy and money laundering committed through the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

A search warrant application for the nonprofit New Vision Foundation (NVF), located on the 800 block of Vandalia Street, states that the head of the organization claimed to be feeding 3,000 kids every day.

NVF was created in 2016, with a goal to “create pathways to success by motivating disadvantaged youth in Minnesota through coding and digital literacy classes; engage responsible companies in IT philanthropy; and inspire progress toward global sustainable development,” according to the nonprofit’s website.

Court documents state that within weeks of enrolling NVF in the federal child nutrition program, the head of the nonprofit claimed he was feeding 3,000 kids every day.

The nonprofit’s leader submitted fraudulent meal counts from February through November of 2021, claiming to have served over one million meals in total from NVF’s St. Paul location, the search warrant states.

A neighboring recycling business told law enforcement they never saw kids at NVF, according to the search warrant. Additionally, the recycling business told authorities they employ “many registered sex offenders,” and therefore, children could not be present at NVF.

Aimee Bock, the now-defunct Feeding Our Future founder and executive director, applied to enroll NVF in the federal child nutrition program in February of 2021.

Documents obtained by law enforcement during a previous warranted search show Feeding Our Future sponsored at least two food sites operated by NVF.

The search warrant adds that NVF also operated a food site out of a strip mall in Waite Park; the nonprofit submitted reimbursement claims starting in September of 2021, claiming that over 1,000 people showed up in the first five days.

By the next month, the Waite Park NVF site was claiming to serve snacks and dinners to 1,800 children daily, court records state.

Witnesses from near the Waite Park NVF site told law enforcement they saw about 10-12 kids playing in the parking lot from time to time, but not enough children to back up NVF’s claims.

Following the investigation into Bock and the Feeding Our Future scheme, members of NVF’s board pressed the head of the nonprofit, but did not receive satisfactory responses, leading to the resignation of several board members, the search warrant states.

The leader of NVF has not yet been charged.

