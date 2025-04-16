St. Paul nonprofit addressing homelessness with new ‘hub’ for families

St. Paul interfaith action house

A St. Paul nonprofit is expanding their reach to combat homelessness by acquiring a permanent hub with more housing and wraparound services in Bandana Square.

Interfaith Action of Greater St. Paul currently houses 40 families, but the new space could accommodate over 100 families.



“Everybody deserves a chance,” Kathy Jo Campbell, who experienced homelessness, said. “It doesn’t matter whatever happened or has happened to you.”



Campbell walked the halls of St. Joseph Provincial House, the current shelter, with her kids hoping they’d lead to a better life.



“We finally had a roof over our head,” Campbell said, holding back tears. “We had a bed to sleep on.”



Through “Project Home,” the nonprofit houses working families facing homelessness at the provincial house.

This summer, families will call the former Best Western Plus Como Park Hotel off Bandana Boulevard West their new home.



“We will be able to serve families in a more effective manner, especially families that are experiencing disabilities, ” said Liliana Letran-Garcia, Interfaith Action of Greater St. Paul chief executive officer. “They have the solutions. They are smart, competent members of our community that just want a chance.”



Nonprofit leaders bought the building using $6 million administered by the Minnesota Department of Human Services through the American Rescue Plan State Fiscal Recovery Fund, also known as COVID relief funding.



They’re depending on partnerships and donors to keep the doors open.



“It’s becoming more difficult,” Letran-Garcia said. “We have a group of professionals that are thinking outside of the box of how fundraising might look like. That might be not so much dependency on government from the state or federal level.”

The funding is critical for a second chance.



“We have our own apartment. It’s a two-bedroom, and I get to pay it on my own,” Campbell said. “Without Project Home, I wouldn’t be where I am now.”

The nonprofit provides exit housing case management to get families back on their feet through guidance.

Campbell now works for the organization to be a walking example that there’s hope.



“That’s what I tell them, don’t give up because I promise in the long run, you’re going to be well rewarded,” she said.

The nonprofit is hoping to replace the pool inside the building with a playground and have the roof repaired. Organization leaders estimate the cost will be over $1.5 million.

Interfaith Action of Greater St. Paul accepts donations on their website.

Ramsey County is one of the organization’s partners providing emergency shelter to families experiencing homelessness.