St. Paul man wanted in connection to multiple sexual assaults arrested in St. Cloud

A man wanted by St. Paul Police as a suspect in multiple sexual assaults has been arrested.

According to a press release from the St. Cloud Police Department, on Monday, a search warrant was issued at an apartment on Maine Prairie Road.

During their search, authorities said they arrested 18-year-old Rakai Eugene Davis.

Davis was considered “a high risk to public safety,” according to court documents, and had a nationwide warrant out for his arrest.

Charging documents say Davis was wanted in connection to three separate sexual assault cases between May 27, 2023, and Dec. 9, 2024.

Prosecutors say Davis’ DNA was matched by authorities in two sexual assault investigations that occurred in late 2024, as well as an earlier incident that occurred on May 27, 2023.