St. Paul man charged after ‘voices in his head’ told him to kill another man

A man who claimed voices in his head told him to kill another man in St. Paul on Thursday has officially been charged.

On Friday, 32-year-old Nathan Thomas Wondra was charged with second-degree murder.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to Interstate 94 near Prior Avenue around 12:40 p.m. after Wondra called and said he was having a psychotic break and choked out an elderly man.

The caller said the elderly man, later identified as 76-year-old Lawrence Johnson, had not been breathing for about 30 minutes. Wondra told authorities that voices in his head told him to kill Johnson to save humanity.

A trooper found a silver Mitsubishi parked on the shoulder with Wondra in the front passenger seat and Johnson in the driver’s seat. Wondra told officials that he had been hearing voices and having visions for the past five days. He noted that Johnson had been taking him to the hospital for a mental health evaluation when he heard voices that told him to kill Johnson.

Medics responded and provided aid but Johnson was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital.

Wondra told investigators that he met Johnson, who was a priest, at Wondra’s work about a year ago. He stated they would regularly talk and meet up and referred to Johnson as a father figure.

After attending mass on Thursday morning, Wondra wanted Johnson to drive him to Regions Hospital. Wondra said that he had a weak moment and the voices in his head told him it was his last chance to save humanity. Wondra then asked Johnson to pull to the side of the road, which is when he strangled him.

According to court records, Wondra said a man parked behind them and approached the passenger side of the car, looked in, stood there for a bit and then went back to his car and drove away.

Wondra called 911 because it was the right thing to do and he wanted to take responsibility for what he had done. He states the voices stopped after he killed Johnson. He told authorities that he knew choking Johnson was wrong but the voices in his head told him Johnson “needed to be a martyr for something bigger.”

Wondra told officials he had been fasting to rid his body of Satan and said it was like there was a demon inside him. He also said that something like this could happen again but said he had not been previously diagnosed with any mental health issues.

When Wondra was left alone in the interview room, he was talking about how this saved humanity and said he should have stopped and talked to Johnson, who he called a “good guy.”

Investigators talked to Wondra’s dad who said he hadn’t noticed any mental health issues or changes in his son’s behavior, but did note that Wondra hadn’t been feeling well lately.

Johnson was a retired priest of the Archdiocese and Archbishop Hebda sent the following message to the clergy on Friday:

“I ask you to join me in praying for the repose of the soul of our brother, Father Larry Johnson. I write to let you know that, based on the information available at this time, our understanding is that law enforcement is investigating his death as a homicide. Please know that you, and the soul of Father Johnson, are in my prayers as we learn more about what happened in the coming days and work through this very tragic and difficult situation together.”

Wondra has his next hearing scheduled for Aug. 5