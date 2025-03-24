St. Paul firefighter helping Ukraine fire departments low on supplies

St. Paul Firefighter Svetlana Vold typically has all the gear she needs to help people. But in Ukraine, she said that’s simply not the case, especially with the war.



“Here, if we arrive for the fire, it’s at least like five rigs so we’re prepared,” Vold said. “There, like small departments, they have two trucks.”

Originally from Belarus, she felt a calling to help. She has been using her vacation time to travel to Ukraine about every six months with whatever medical and fire supplies she could gather.



“I feel so guilty, how I divide for them; do I give it to you but couldn’t give it to you,” she said.

Through word of mouth, about a dozen Minnesota fire departments and organizations have stepped in to help – donating everything from used fire gear, hoods to protect from chemicals, flashlights to a fire truck.

“Every week, I get a call, ‘Sveta, are you at home? I have stuff to drop for you,’” she said. “My garage is full of the stuff all the time.”

She said the donations have helped hundreds of Ukrainian first responders, but she highlights the need to keep sending donations. Because even if a ceasefire takes place, it will take years to rebuild the economy.



You can connect with Vold via social media or through the St. Paul Fire Department.