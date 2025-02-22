St. Paul Fire Department warns about dangers of living in garages after 3 fire deaths this month

The St. Paul Fire Department is sounding the alarm on the dangers of living in garages after responding to three different fire deaths in the last couple weeks.

St. Paul Fire said they usually see an increase in these incidents as it gets colder.

There were three fire-related deaths in St. Paul so far this year already hitting the yearly average by February.

“Any fire deaths, one is too many,” Jamie Smith, St. Paul Fire deputy chief, said.

St. Paul Fire officials said each fire happened in a garage, which is concerning.

“They [garages] lack the proper fire safety mechanisms and they could really become death traps if and when a fire does break out,” Smith said.

On Feb. 9, near the intersection of White Bear and Sims Avenue, two people were living in a garage when a fire broke out.

Authorities believe it started when a space heater was accidentally knocked over. Then, flames blocked the only exit, trapping the two men inside.

A similar situation played out on Feb. 19 near the intersection of Mayre Street and West Cottage Avenue.

Fire crews found a detached garage with flames shooting through the roof, killing one person who was inside.

“There were space heaters and cooking elements found inside the garage, so you can surmise that space heaters were at least part of the problem,” Smith said.

Fire officials explained garages pose dangers because they often lack smoke detectors, proper heating mechanisms and insulation required for living spaces. Another issue is only having one exit, which is a fire hazard.

St. Paul fire officials said all three victims were facing homelessness.



“Nobody deserves to die to stay warm,” Smith said. “We want people to stay warm. We want people to have shelter. However, garages are not made for living.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke to advocates for those living in homelessness over the phone, who explained the lack of affordable housing remains an issue, so people are choosing to find heat any way they can.