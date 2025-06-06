St. Paul families scrambling as multiple childcare centers close

Child care issues

Families in St. Paul are scrambling as the city prepares for a fifth child care center to close at the end of the summer. These centers have been open for decades and have served more than 100 families combined.

“All of a sudden, I had 15 calls in an hour to set up interviews,” said Celeste Finn, the executive director at Big Wonder Child Care. “It was kind of a shock.”

The closures started in May 2024 with the St. Catherine Early Childhood Center, and then the Hallie Q Brown Early Learning Center followed in January 2025.

Sandcastle Early Learning Center announced in May that it would close that month after 42 years of service. This was also the last year of programming at Children’s Center Montessori after 53 years of providing care and education. The Children’s Country Day School plans to close at the end of its summer on the Farm 2025 program.

“They were big schools, they served a lot of families,” said Finn, who said they were able to serve eight affected families.

Employees at the Children’s Country Day School told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the closure was a surprise.

“Country Day had been around for about 50 years, I don’t think anyone saw this coming,” said Emily Johnson, who returned as an employee to help the school through its last few months.

She told us parents have been left scrambling.

“It’s really sad, honestly, the effect it’s had on them, and my teachers, and the directors,” said Johnson. “I feel like everyone collectively in the field is struggling a little bit.”

Marisa Kingsbury describes it as a reset. She attended a roundtable with child care providers, educators and elected officials on Thursday night aimed at brainstorming solutions to keep remaining centers afloat.

“What does that look like for the future, and is it something to continue to pursue?” she said.

Kingsbury attended the Country Day School as a child and returned to work there after college. She is now looking for a new job that incorporates her environment and sustainability degree and education.

“It’s been a little bit tricky,” she said of the job market, as she grapples with the closure announcement. “Just kind of shock and then [I went] through the stages of grief of woah that just happened and what’s next? And what can we do to help?”

According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, there are 116 licensed child care centers in St. Paul. This fiscal year, from July 1 to June 30, there have been eight closures. Six centers have opened in the city during the same time frame.

Finn, who opened her center two years ago, said they’ve grown from two students to 50 students.

“That shows the exponential growth that can be possible when everything fits into place perfectly,” said Finn, who is advocating for more funding for providers. “Nationally, it’s 1% profit margins, which means your rainy day funds are minuscule.”

Within the last two years, state lawmakers have passed laws meant to increase educator pay and tax benefits for families. St. Paul Representative Dave Pinto called the closures “incredibly frustrating.”

“I know that this crisis is around the country and there are states having a lot more closures right so it’s one of those situations where you’re trying to prevent things from getting worse and hopefully turning things around to make things better,” he said.

Pinto pointed families affected by the closures towards Child Care Wayfinder services to locate new care as lawmakers work on the budget at the State Capitol.

“We’ve made strides towards helping families to pay for child care and early learning, but there’s a lot more to do there, not just for the lowest income families, but the next level up, the working poor,” said Pinto. “And then on the flip side, the people who do this work are often themselves living in poverty so we did start their payments to boost their wages but boy there’s a lot work that needs to be done.”