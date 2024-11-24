St. Paul event provides footwear, health screenings for those in need

Event provides those in need with socks, shoes for cold weather

For Mary Bowlin, it was a special moment being fitted for a new pair of boots to stave off the winter cold.



“They’re nice and they’re going to last a long time. You can tell they fit really well,” she declared. “People don’t realize how bad their toes can get frostbit. If you’re homeless, you do a lot of walking, way too much walking. Can get your feet wet, ruined.”

Bowlin, who now lives in an apartment at Catholic Charities Dorothy Day Place, has experienced homelessness on and off for about 10 years.

She was among 368 people at the Dorothy Day Campus Saturday who received new footwear and something else — doctor and nurse volunteers cleaned and examined attendees’ feet.

“Maybe some infections, maybe toe problems,” explained Chris Boosalis, a retired prosthetist and volunteer. “And so, they help clean the feet up and get rid of any sores, and if somebody really has an infection, they may even send them to the hospital.”

It’s the 17th year for the event, called ‘Our Hearts to Your Soles.’

Red Wing Shoes donated 500 pairs of boots and shoes for this gathering.



“The boots and shoes we’re giving away are waterproof and they’re sturdy,” notes Kim Lyons, director of Corporate Responsibility at Red Wing Shoes. “Having the right pair of shoes when it’s cold out is essential. It’s a critical need.”

Organizers also had 1,000 pairs of socks for those who needed them.

M Health Fairview nurses also provided free flu and COVID vaccinations.

More than 60 volunteers paying it forward, who are also getting something back.

“My favorite part is just watching that connection,” exclaims Keith Kozerski, chief program officer at Catholic Charities. “The person getting their feet taken care of, realizing that volunteer is there, not because they’re being paid, but because they care about the individual.”

“Seeing gratitude, it allows me to give back to my community,” adds Dr. Lance Silverman, an Edina orthopedic surgeon who organized the event. “Seeing that it’s appreciated gives me chills just thinking about it.”

Saturday’s event also provided free legal advice on housing, workers comp and family-related issues.

There were also professional shoe fitters and orthotists on hand.

“To help people who would not ordinarily buy a pair of $300 boots for the winter, to get socks, to get the warm clothing that they need,” says Avery Appelman, an attorney who volunteered Saturday.

It might seem like a small thing but these gifts — the shoes, the exams and the caring — brought warmth to this cold season.

“I haven’t had new shoes for like a year and a half, maybe two,” declared Angel Marie, looking down at her new boots. “I’ve got to break them in, but they’re pretty nice.”