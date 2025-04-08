St. Paul condemns another Madison Equities property, resulting in more skyway closures

St. Paul city officials have condemned yet another downtown property owned by real estate company Madison Equities, forcing the closure of more skyway access points.

Last week, Mayor Melvin Carter announced that skyway access would be restricted through the shuttered Alliance Bank Center due to safety concerns. On Monday, the city announced similar closures for the nearby Capital City Plaza Parking Ramp.

“Another week, another abandoned Madison Equities property,” Carter said in a statement. “Their chronic neglect has caused serious harm that will impact our city for years.”

The parking garage at the corner of Fourth and Minnesota streets was condemned after city inspectors found a slew of code violations, including blocked exits, exposed electrical wires, faulty equipment and water leaks. Madison Equities had also fallen behind on testing for fire suppression systems, structural integrity, and the water backflow prevention system — an oversight the city says poses a threat to drinking water for neighboring properties.

With the garage closed, the city is closing off skyway access between Fourth Street and Fifth Street. Bridges across Cedar Street connected to Press House Apartments and the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office are also closed.

A map of skyway closures in downtown St. Paul. (City of St. Paul)

The city said it has ordered Madison Equities and its lender to get the Capital City Plaza Parking Ramp up to code.

This parking garage is the latest in a line of problem Madison Equities properties that have required the city’s intervention.

In March, tenants at Alliance Bank Center were given two days’ notice to vacate the building before utilities were shut off. And last year, tenants of the 134-unit Lowry Apartments were displaced after the building went into foreclosure, failed several safety inspections and left residents without heat.