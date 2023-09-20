St. Paul City Council to vote on smoking ban during Wednesday meeting

City Councilors in St. Paul are expected to vote on a potential ban of smoking marijuana, hemp and tobacco in certain areas of the city during their Wednesday meeting.

The amendments approved during last week’s meeting limit the ban to city parks and also within 25 feet of entrances, exits and windows of public spaces and places of employment within the city. The change would also allow business owners and the director of Parks and Recreation to create designated smoking areas.

The original proposal called for a ban on smoking tobacco, hemp and cannabis products in all city-controlled public places.

In addition, if you get caught smoking where you’re not allowed to, the first violation will be enforced through education and requesting compliance. After that, any violations may result in a citation.

Previously, a proposal called for anyone who smokes in a designated non-smoking area to receive a petty misdemeanor.

“I think it’s okay that we make smoking inconvenient. We know the devastating effects of secondhand smoke, and we know the devastating effects of firsthand smoke,” said City Councilor Chris Tolbert, who represents St. Paul’s Ward 3.

The final vote is expected to happen during the meeting, which begins at 3:30 p.m.

