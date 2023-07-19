St. Paul City Council to discuss property tax increase during Wednesday meeting

Members of the St. Paul City Council will be discussing a proposal Wednesday to increase property taxes in order to fund early childcare and education within the city.

If approved, the average homeowner would see their bill go up $16 the first year and $160 more within 10 years.

The resolution looks to put the issue on the ballot for voters to decide on during the November 2024 election. CLICK HERE for the full legislation text and details.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, voters will have a question on this year’s ballot to approve a sales tax increase of one percent to help fund maintenance on city streets and bridges, as well as improvements at parks and recreation facilities. That tax would be in addition to the new metro-wide one percent sales tax. If that tax passes, the city’s sales taxes would total nearly 10%, the highest in the state.

Wednesday’s meeting in the council’s chambers begins at 3:30 p.m. The full agenda can be found below.

