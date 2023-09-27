St. Paul City Council expected to vote on proposed smoking ban in some public spaces

The St. Paul City Council is expected to vote on a proposed ordinance Wednesday that would ban smoking tobacco and cannabis in certain areas of the city.

The vote on the ordinance has already been delayed multiple times.

Last week, at the City Attorney’s Office’s recommendation, a severability clause was added to the proposal to protect the city against any legal challenges. The clause allows for individual sections of the ordinance to be removed if they are deemed invalid or unconstitutional, and passed the chamber by a unanimous vote.

Amendments approved the week before would limit the ban to city parks and within 25 feet of entrances, exits and windows of public spaces and places of employment within the city. The change would also allow business owners and the director of St. Paul Parks and Recreation to create designated smoking areas.

The original proposal called for a ban on smoking tobacco, hemp and cannabis in all city-controlled public spaces.

Enforcement of the ordinance would be done through education and compliance. Anyone caught smoking in prohibited areas after their first offense could receive a citation. The penalty for violating the ordinance was originally supposed to be a petty misdemeanor.

The council meeting is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

