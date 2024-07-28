St. Paul church celebrates new space a year and a half after ‘double tragedy’

A congregation in St. Paul’s East Side celebrated its soon-to-reopen space on Sunday.

The event came a year-and-a-half after a “double tragedy” rocked St. Paul Eastside Seventh-day Adventist Church. Last January, a fire left extensive damage to the church days after the congregation laid a decorated leader to rest.

It was deemed an electrical fire that gutted the building in 2023, according to Greg Demaray, who is considered a first elder within the church.

“You know, the building’s 100 years old. So, they said electrical and the upper part by the tower, and that started the fire,” he said on Sunday before he showed 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS around the newly rebuilt church.

All in all, he said the repair bill surpassed $1 million.

“Everything’s practically new — electrical, plumbing, everything new,” he said, adding that he was pleasantly surprised to learn that insurance would cover it all.

“One hundred percent covered by insurance,” Demaray shared. “It was perfect from God.”

Around the corner from the building, the congregation hosted a Sunday celebration and giveaway in Margaret Park, an expression of gratitude for the soon-to-be-reopened church.

“Our youth wanted to do maybe a yard sale. But we said, ‘Let’s make it a bigger event. And let’s not make it a sale, let’s make it a giveaway,'” he said.

They handed out appliances, clothes, food, and the Sanneh Foundation donated 50 soccer balls for neighborhood kids to take home.

James McCants Jr., a church elder and metro social worker, brought hygiene kits to add to the giveaway.

“Nothing here is going to cost people any money. We just want to serve, we just want to help the community,” McCants said.

The church centers its mission around community outreach like this event, the elders said, including providing hot meals for unhoused neighbors — something they’ve managed to maintain in the face of loss and rebuilding.

“And it was disaster,” Demaray said of the fire. “But we didn’t miss a beat.”

“We have experienced renewal and resilience in our commitment to God and one another because tragedy can bring people together,” McCants added. “And that’s what it’s done for us.”

Demaray had hopes the church would reopen this month. It’s been pushed back a bit as the church awaits flooring, interior painting and more before they can move in furniture and welcome people back.

As of Sunday, he expects the church to reopen in late August or September.