St. Paul building to be demolished following fire on Sunday

A building in St. Paul will be demolished Sunday after a fire caused the roof to collapse.

Crews from the St. Paul Fire Department (SPFD) responded to Fulton Flooring at 315 Atwater Street just after 1 p.m. on Sunday on a report of a fire.

At the scene, fire crews found heavy fire coming from all sides of the building and a collapsed roof.

Credit: SPFD via Facebook Credit: SPFD via Facebook Credit: SPFD via Facebook

Crews worked through the afternoon Sunday to clear debris and put out hot spots. The building is set to be demolished Sunday evening, according to SPFD.

There were no injuries in the fire, officials say. The cause of the fire is under investigation.