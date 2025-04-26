St. Paul artists honor muralist killed at last fall's art crawl

The Spring St. Paul Art Crawl is happening this weekend – the first one since the tragic, cold-blooded murder of one of the artists last year.

Carrie Kwok was shot and killed while she was painting a mural outside the Lowertown Lofts Artist Cooperative ahead of the fall art crawl.

Police described the shooting as completely random. Hours after it happened, officers killed the suspected killer, Seantrel Murdock, in a confrontation in Belle Plaine.

Fellow artists are now trying to turn the page while keeping Kwok’s memory alive.

“We miss her a lot, and people have been asking about her,” said Tara Tieso, membership chair of the Lowertown Lofts Artists Cooperative.

In her honor, the co-op installed a plaque on the side of the mural that Kwok was painting.

“I’m glad there’s a tribute to her,” said Duane Paulson, who was visiting the crawl on Saturday with his wife. “I think the randomness is what rattled everybody. I mean it could happen to anybody.”

The St. Paul Art Crawl is focused in the Lowertown area this weekend but continues to other parts of St. Paul over the next few weekends.

A map and list of locations can be found on their website.