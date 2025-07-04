St. Michael house fire sends 2 to the hospital

Two people are recovering after a house fire in St. Michael on Thursday night.

According to the St. Michael Fire Department, firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 2400 block of Jaber Avenue Northeast shortly before midnight. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the front of the house.

One resident and one firefighter were injured during the fire, and both were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries and current conditions haven’t been provided as of this publishing.

The St. Michael, Albertville, Buffalo and Hanover fire departments worked to extinguish the fire, which also damaged the outside of a neighboring home. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office and Allina Health EMS also supported fire crews on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Wright County Fire Investigation Team.

Below are pictures and videos of the fire and the aftermath sent in by a viewer. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Rich Reeve will have more information on this fire during this evening’s newscasts.

Courtesy of Ashley Steabner

Courtesy of Ashley Steabner