St. Louis Park vehicular homicide case dismissed after defendant’s death

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office dismissed a Dec. 30 vehicular homicide case last week due to the defendant’s death.

The attorney’s office dismissed charges against Jeremy Ryan Sherman, 38, who was accused of striking two pedestrians and killing one while driving high on cocaine in St. Louis Park a day before New Year’s Eve.

A witness told police Sherman’s vehicle was “traveling very fast” and made no attempt to slow down or stop after striking the two pedestrians.

Moriarty dismissed the case a day after the court issued a warrant for Sherman’s arrest with bail posted at $300,000. Sherman allegedly violated a condition of his release relating to random substance testing, according to court documents.

The filing to dismiss Sherman’s case did not specify how he died.

Sherman hit Manes Thach, 51, and her 60-year-old coworker while the two were crossing the street from their Japs-Olson workplace to a parking lot. Thach was pronounced dead at the scene and her coworker was severely injured.

Thach’s daughter, Jenny, said her mother immigrated from Vietnam in 1991 and worked for Japs-Olson for over 25 years. Thach was killed the day before her 52nd birthday.