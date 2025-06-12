St. Louis Park road construction causing headaches

Call it the big dig, along Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park.

“You have major road construction taking place, and no end in sight,” declared Evan Kail, owner of St. Louis Park Gold and Silver. “Customers don’t know how to get here. There’s drilling, there’s banging, there’s screaming.”

Construction on the $15 million project has been going on since the end of March, 10 city blocks between Highway 100 and Inglewood Avenue.

A busy thoroughfare that normally handles more than 22,000 vehicles a day.

“In the beginning, it was OK,” recalls David Silverberg, owner of Frankel’s World of Judaica bookstore. “Now, it’s like driving down a dirt road now.”

The rebuild is the first since 1952 — the Korean War era.

The project includes new water mains, new storm sewers, shared paths on both sides of the road, new pavement and new ramps to and from Highway 100.

Merchants and residents say they’ll be happy when those new improvements are in place.

For right now, though, navigating this cone zone isn’t easy.

“It’s like a video game, know what I mean?” notes St. Louis Park resident Moshe Livshits. “Like navigating the detours. Can’t go here, can’t go there.”

Drivers tell us that means taking side streets through unfamiliar neighborhoods, and delays in getting where you want to go.

Just this week, a section of the boulevard was shut down completely, between Highway 100 and Salem Avenue South.

So, drivers were figuring out workarounds.

“Can’t get off the highway, your navigating can’t get you here,” declared Jeff Carlson, from Edina. “I don’t know how these people are staying in business.”’

Hennepin County doesn’t have a reimbursement program to compensate merchants for lost business, but the county does have no-cost consulting available to help affected businesses.

The project is expected to be completed by the fall.

Still, some merchants say they face a long summer ahead.

“It’s at least cut my business in half,” Kail notes. He says he has an online portal, but his foot traffic has dwindled from up to a couple of dozen customers a day to just six walk-ins.



“What happens if you now have a row of empty buildings because everybody went out of business?” Kail declares. “Really negative impact on my store here.”