St. Louis Park police looking for info about man who reportedly ‘grabbed’ multiple people on walking trail

St. Louis Park police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly grabbed several people on the North Cedar Lake Regional Trail between Oct. 9 and Nov. 12.

Law enforcement states that at least five women have reported incidents where the suspect, described as a Black man around 5’7″ with a thin build ranging in age from late teens to early 20s, approached them on an electric scooter and either tried to or did grab them over the clothing.

The incidents have taken place on the trail from the Dakota Park area in St. Louis Park to the Cedar Lake area in Minneapolis.

If you’ve been a victim of one of these incidents or have information about the suspect, call St. Louis Park police at 952-924-2165 or email info@stlouisparkmn.gov.

This is an open and active investigation.