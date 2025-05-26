St. Louis County Sheriff: Evacuation orders end for Brimson Complex fires

The St. Louis County Sheriff posted on social media that all evacuation zones of the Brimson Complex fire (Camp House and Jenkins Creek wildfires) would no longer be active as of Monday morning.

The decision comes two weeks after wildfires grew out of control in northeastern Minnesota.

The Eastern Area Incident Management Team shared that the Camp House Fire was at 90% containment, and the Jenkins Creek Fire was at 78% containment as of Monday morning.

“This is a very close niche community; they aren’t just neighbors, they are friends as well,” said Mikala Schliep.

Two weeks ago, Schliep evaluated her family’s home near Brimson while driving through flames.

She recently drove home to see the damage that was left around the property.

“Seeing where the fire went around us was absolutely insane,” said Schliep.

The wildfire damaged cars, their boat, and outbuildings, but their home was still standing.

“I have no idea how it didn’t hit the house — it was on all sides,” Schliep said.

Schliep is now trying to help those in the community who are not as fortunate by trying to organize recovery efforts.

“It’s been absolutely devastating for this community,” Schliep said. “When people come together, it’s incredible what you can get done.”

On social media, she’s shared this form, trying to connect neighbors in need with those who can aid with the recovery.

The Camp House fire destroyed or severely damaged nearly 150 structures, including 30 year-round homes.

The Camp House Fire is estimated to cause damage to 12,071 acres, and the Jenkins Creek Fire was last measured at 16,089 acres, according to officials.

Over the weekend, the Minnesota non-profit “Let’s Plant Trees” was in Two Harbors, on the Northshore, giving away seedlings to homeowners trying to replace their trees.

“People can get basswoods, yellow birch or cedars species that are a little harder to find,” said Carrie Nicklow, co-founder of Let’s Plant Trees.

The non-profit helps with reforestation efforts in northern Minnesota.

“We love that we can remove a financial barrier for people and give them tree seedlings, so they create a diverse, healthy forest on their property,” Nicklow said.