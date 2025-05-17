St. Louis Co. residents temporarily allowed into wildfire evacuation zones; Munger Shaw fire 50% contained

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, property owners in their county will be allowed a brief window to enter the evacuation zones of the Jenkins Creek and Camp House fires.

On Saturday and Sunday, residents will be able to enter the zone from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., and will need to check out of the evacuation zone by calling 211.

All personnel wishing to enter must first check in with the Deputies who will be at the intersection of Hwy-44 and Two Harbors-Brimson Road for the Camp House fire area, or at County Road 16 and Forest Highway 11 for the Jenkins Creek area.

Residents will need to give identification and proof of property ownership to deputies before being allowed in. Once inside, residents are asked to be vigilant and cautious due to possible downed trees and other hazards.

Speaking on Facebook Live Friday, St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay said residents were allowed to enter the zone on Friday to survey the damage.

“It was very sad to meet and talk to those who have lost their houses,” he said. “There was one couple that had been in their house for 40 years, and have a lot of memories and sadness around these losses. It was very sad to talk to them and have their memories come out.”

Ramsay says the fire that is being watched most closely is the Jenkins Creek fire.

“The fire crews are really focusing on that northwest corner of the Jenkins Creek Fire, where it is closest to Hoyt Lakes,” Sheriff Ramsay said.

As of Saturday morning, the Eastern Area Incident Management team reported that both the Camp House and Jenkins Creek fires are not contained, but at this time have not spread. The Camp House fire is 14,805 acres in size, while the Jenkins Creek fire is 16,281 acres.

Meanwhile, more success has been found at the Munger Shaw Fire. Now 50% contained, compared to 25% yesterday. The fire is currently 1600 acres.

The Munger Shaw Fire remains the only area where evacuations and road closures have been rescinded, thanks to improved weather conditions and successful fire spread prevention, which have allowed residents to return.

The Saturday morning reports on the wildfires can be found below.