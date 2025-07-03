St. Cloud police: Driver speeds away from traffic stop before T-boning car, killing 2

Two people are dead after a driver fled from a traffic stop and crashed into another vehicle late Wednesday night in St. Cloud, police say.

According to St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Brett Mushatt, an officer stopped a speeding truck that had its headlights off around 11:46 p.m. on the 1100 block of Eighth Avenue North. When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver threw an object out the passenger’s side window and took off.

By the time the officer got back to his squad, the truck was no longer in sight. He went back to inspect the object that was thrown out of the truck and found a firearm, Mushatt said.

A short time later, a crash was reported on the 1300 block of 10th Avenue North.

The same truck the officer had attempted to stop earlier had T-boned another vehicle with two occupants. Investigators believe the truck was driving up 10th Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” before hitting the car at 13th Street North, killing the 59-year-old male driver and the 45-year-old male passenger.

The truck driver, a 26-year-old man from Sauk Rapids, is in the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not identified any of the people involved in the crash.