Spring break travel surge underway at MSP Airport

The first wave of spring break travel is here, and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) is expecting a busy travel weekend.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission anticipates 192,000 people will go through security from Friday through Monday, a 20% increase in passenger volume compared to last month.

Airlines added more flights to keep up with demand, with 36 more daily departures from MSP in March compared to February. Among the most popular nonstop destinations are Florida, Mexico and California.

According to AAA, Orlando is the top travel destination for Americans, and the average price of a round-trip during spring break season is $820 — up 7% from last year.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS caught up with some travelers headed to warm-weather destinations.

“It’s so warm and it’s so beautiful there,” said one woman traveling to Hawaii. “It’s sunny, and we want to get out of this cold weather.”

Another woman, who is heading to California, said she noticed the higher ticket prices but found ways to defray the costs of a family vacation.

“We use miles, so that makes it affordable, and our friends have a place in Tahoe, so that makes it more affordable, but yes, yes, tickets have definitely gone up,” she said.

For those planning to travel soon, a Real ID or a passport will be required starting May 7.